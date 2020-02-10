Highland Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

PLD traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $94.37. 112,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,420. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.