Highland Capital Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 96,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $156.91. 2,884,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

