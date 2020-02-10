Highland Capital Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $439.31. 40,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.31 and a 200-day moving average of $389.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $441.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

