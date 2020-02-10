Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 42,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 14,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. 6,831,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

