Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.74. 157,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53. The company has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

