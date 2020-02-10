Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $49,308,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 280,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 176,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.14. 945,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $144.04 and a one year high of $180.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

