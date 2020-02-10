Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.67. 6,898,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $604.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

