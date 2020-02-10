Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.74. 379,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

