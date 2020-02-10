Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,288 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. 2,154,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

