Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.