Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,932. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.