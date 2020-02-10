Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,287 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Shares of CI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.60. 110,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,667. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average is $179.95. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

