Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,583 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,420. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

