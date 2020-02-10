Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,230 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,230 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,642,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 413,732 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,719 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,029 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $10,600,324. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Shares of EA traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.