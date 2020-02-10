Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,293,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.47. 268,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,520. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.