Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 282,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.