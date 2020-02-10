Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.46. 1,060,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

