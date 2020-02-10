Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 12,383 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,535. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $227.35. 1,094,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

