Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,379 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,104. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

