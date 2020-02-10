Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 67,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average is $197.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

