Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.74. 722,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.