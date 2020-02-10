Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

NYSE BLK traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $559.28. 512,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,935. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $556.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

