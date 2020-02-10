Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.07. 6,270,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

