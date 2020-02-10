Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UNH traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average is $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.