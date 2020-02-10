Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,831 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,776,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

