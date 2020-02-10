Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $212.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

