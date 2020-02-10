Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 282,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

