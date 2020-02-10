Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

NYSE CB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.15. 48,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,140. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,098 shares of company stock valued at $26,856,923. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

