Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $20.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,499.86. The company had a trading volume of 816,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,286.83. The company has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

