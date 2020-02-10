Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.64. 195,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,675,178. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

