Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.52. 81,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

