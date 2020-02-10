Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after purchasing an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 657,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

