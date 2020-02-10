Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Given Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

Headlines about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) have been trending extremely negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $22.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

