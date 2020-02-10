HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 122.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

