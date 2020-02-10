Holo Achieves Market Cap of $121.35 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Holo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, OOOBTC and Hotbit. Holo has a market capitalization of $121.35 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Holo has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,414,504,137 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, WazirX, Fatbtc, Binance, OOOBTC, ABCC, Liqui, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

