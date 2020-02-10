Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $179,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.