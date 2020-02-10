Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

