Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $239.53. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

