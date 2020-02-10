Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,348.57 ($17.74).

A number of brokerages have commented on HSV. Citigroup lowered shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,323 ($17.40) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 936.50 ($12.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.43) per share, for a total transaction of £39,750 ($52,288.87). Also, insider Stella David purchased 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, with a total value of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Insiders purchased a total of 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,746 over the last quarter.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

