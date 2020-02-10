Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $2.02. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $147.19 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

