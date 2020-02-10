Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.68. 53,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.17. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $147.19 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

