Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.95. 2,398,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.19 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

