Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

HON stock opened at $175.28 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.19 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.