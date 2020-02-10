Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Honeywell International worth $313,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $176.95. 2,262,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.19 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

