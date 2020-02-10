Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $12.35 or 0.00125544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, DragonEX, Binance and Bittrex. Horizen has a total market cap of $103.63 million and $2.12 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00702900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00136701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001907 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,392,038 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.