Howdoo Market Cap Hits $438,836.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Howdoo has a market cap of $438,836.00 and $42,424.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.03556821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00253806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00136708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.