HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,441 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HP by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $69,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.