HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $11,094.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.01279341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00070489 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004817 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

