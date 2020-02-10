Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

HUBG opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hub Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

