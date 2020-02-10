Hugh Cox Purchases 91,750 Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) insider Hugh Cox purchased 91,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,505 ($7,241.52).

Hugh Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Hugh Cox acquired 76,923 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,846.15 ($5,059.39).

On Thursday, November 21st, Hugh Cox sold 100,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

LON:RDT traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5.65 ($0.07). 174,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,681. Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

